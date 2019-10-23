DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Victory Christian Church is holding its 2nd Annual Craft and Vendor Fair on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are looking to fill remaining spots with crafters and vendors. We have vendor openings for Avon, Scentsy, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple and Thirty-One. Six-foot spaces are available for $15 and 8-foot spaces are available for $20. For an application, please e-mail [email protected] or m[email protected].

— Alisha, Canton

ANSWER: The church is at 1680 Federal Road in Livermore. I hope the congregation has a very successful fundraiser!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Starting Friday, Nov. 1, we will be accepting items for our annual Christmas Bazaar. Anything that has a holiday theme will be greatly appreciated. Items can be left at the YWCA at 130 East Ave. in Lewiston. The bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To rent at table for $25 call 576-0964. There is no admission fee. Thank you so very much for all that you share with the community.

— Sharon, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a box of old trophies, mostly with a sports theme. Do you or any of your readers know of anyone who recycles this sort of thing?

— Mary, no town

ANSWER: This question pops up at least a couple times a year. I’m glad people are thinking of recycling these once-loved trophies. I think it’s great that these mementos of our glory days can be taken apart and reassembled to honor someone else’s accomplishments.

John F. Murphy Homes (jfmhomes.org) at 800 Center St. in Auburn repurposes trophies for its activities and competitions. The organization provides housing and services for those with developmental disabilities. Contact them at [email protected] or 782-2726.

Trophies can also be donated to LAMB Awards. This organization helps find new homes for old trophies by either donating them to charities or breaking them down for parts to be used for building other trophies. The organization also collects plaques and medals.

Contact them first by email at [email protected] (write “recycling” in the subject line) or call 1-800-877-1448. The mailing address is 129 East Main St., Westminster, MD 21157. You pay shipping expenses, but it’s a small price to pay to contribute to a good cause and also keep them out of the landfill.

Recently, I saw piles of trophies in a Goodwill bin and it broke my heart. My grandchildren and children have their fair share of trophies and medals to recognize their many accomplishments in the sports arena, as well as for music, art, and other scholastic prowess. However, with the way the world is going perhaps it’s time to seek other ways to award these triumphs of achievement. I’d love it if Sun Spots readers would share their helpful opinions and ideas on this topic.

In the meantime, if any of you know of other area organizations that recycle trophies, please fill us in.

