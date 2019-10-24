To the Editor:

The Annex is a room located in the back of the Bethel United Methodist Church. It was added on in the 60’s. Over the decades, it has served many purposes. At the present time, it is serving as a community venue for wellness/holistic classes. The Annex was in need of a new floor. The folks who go to The Annex banded together collectively to raise the necessary funds. They also threw in the front entryway as a thank you to the Church. Yoga instructors held a Day of Yoga to raise revenue. Namasté to Janet Bartlett, Laurel Fiddler, Malinda Gagnon, Harriet Langley, Christine Liberti, Brooke Pillsbury, Jane Saunders, Karen Swanson and Wendy Youmans. There was also a silent auction where numerous folks from the Community donated auction items.The generosity was over the top. Such a blessing. On the Construction end were talented folks from our community. Community members who helped the church were master floor installer Jim St. Germain. Jordan Ally was the rugged rug ripper and Charlie Reiss and Celeste Keith (Bethel Kitchen Designs) helped with the hydro cork flooring materials. It is a welcome change! Thank you to all who contributed in any way to see this project come alive and complete. As a way to say thank you to the community, there will be an Open House at The Annex on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to noon time. This is an opportunity to give thanks and to explore, ask questions and check out The Annex.

The folks who go the little white church on Main Street want to say THANK YOU to everyone who helped with this capital improvement project. God bless you all.

Robin Chaput, Pastor

Darlene Beck, Treasurer

Linda Howe, Financial Secretary

Bethel Methodist Church

