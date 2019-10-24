To the Editor:

On October 10, the Bethel Library had the pleasure of hosting four students from Telstar High School: Evan LeConey, Colin Herling, Tanner Martin and Addie Charette. These students were joined by their science teacher, Jacob Vining. The students were participating in the first Community Service Day organized by Telstar. The library requested the students’ help to provide IT training to patrons. The students also helped to organize many of the books that the library stores for the annual book sale. In addition, these four students and their teacher cleaned up the public space on the upper floor of the library. The students were extremely helpful and provided much needed help to the librarian and staff. Thank you to the Telstar community for your focus on community service and for organizing this initiative.

Michelle Conroy

Bethel Library Association

« Previous

Next »

filed under: