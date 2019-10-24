HANOVER — Middle school student from the Eddy School in Newry enjoyed an afternoon at the Stony Brook Mineral and Gem Sluice last week in Hanover. The field education, led by local area rock hounder Mark Mayo, was an opportunity for the budding mineral and gem enthusiasts to learn more about mining and minerals in Western Maine and how to identify gems in the rough.

The construction of the sluice, which was completed this fall, was the brainchild of Shirley Powell, owner of Stony Brook Recreation. The project was inspired by her love of Western Maine history and minerals and gems—what she calls “majestic gifts from God.” With the help of Ken Goyette, sluice carpenter, Pam Lyons and brother Mark Mayo, lifelong rock hounders, and Bill Carey, earth and rock mover, the project was designed and built on-site at the campground on Rte. 2 using recycled wood and new wood, made to look old.

The original structure is complete with water tower, water wheel and a 52-foot long sluice which can accommodate 20 sifting trays. The flow of water through a sluice (pronounced “sloos”) aids in separating gems and minerals from dirt, sand and gravel which are washed away downstream with the flow of the current. A screen tray is used to sift the material revealing the collectible gems and minerals.

Jonathan Spiegel, miner and owner of the Hayes Ledge Quarry on Noyes Mountain in Greenwood, supplies much of the rock materials for the Stony Brook sluice. It was at Hayes Ledge where one of the largest smoky quartz pocket in North America, called the “Mother Mary Pocket”, was discovered in 2017 by Frank Perham, a highly-respected and revered miner in Maine’s mineral and gem history. The 80-foot pocket is still actively mined. Other specimens from this mine include fluorescent minerals, garnet, schorl, mica and pyrite.

Mining is a family-friendly lifelong activity. “The local mining community in the Bethel area is dedicated to educating youth to learn more about minerals and mining,” says Spiegel, who encourages people of all ages to join a club, noting that there are many in the area.

