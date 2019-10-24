RUMFORD — Avery Sevigny had a hat trick and an assist to lead Mountain Valley to a 6-0 victory over Orono in a Class C North field hockey quarterfinal Thursday.
Rylee Sevigny added two goals for Mountain Valley, both coming in the first half.
Autumn Freeman contributed a goal and two assists and Nora Tag only needed to make four saves to earn the shutout for the Falcons (13-2).
Riley Andre made 12 saves for Orono (8-6-1).
Third-seeded Mountain Valley advances to face No. 2 Dexter on Saturday in the C North semifinals.
