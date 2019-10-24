WALES — The Oak Hill and Lisbon field hockey teams both had nearly two weeks heading into Thursday’s Class C South quarterfinal contest.

The Raiders (10-5) showed little rust. Julie Mooney had two goals and two assists as Oak Hill defeated its Route 9 rival 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.

The second-seeded Raiders will host third-seeded St. Dom’s on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

“That was a part of our game plan was able to move (Mooney) to high-forward to see what she could do,” Oak Hill coach Betsy Gilbert said. “She has been working hard in practice, but it comes from the entire team, from our midfield line with Adelle (Surette) working through the traffic to push the (ball) up (to the forwards).”

Seventh-seeded Lisbon (3-12) did find some competition since its final regular season game Oct. 12.

“We had a light, controlled scrimmage, but you can’t recreate a real game situation,” Lisbon coach Julie Petrie said. “It’s hard to play after a couple weeks off.”

Mooney opened the scoring two minutes into the game. Desirae Dumais sent the ball into the circle and Mooney tapped the ball past Greyhounds goalie Rebecca Budesheim.

The Dumais-to-Mooney combo struck again 10 minutes later for Mooney’s second goal of the game.

“Communication, and we have been practicing a lot together. We just clicked today,” Mooney said of the chemistry with Dumais.

Mooney then started to dish to her teammates and found Brianna Dumais with about nine minutes remaining in the opening half to make it 3-0.

“We didn’t create enough opportunities for ourselves to kick-start ourselves to get back in the game,” Petrie said. “I think when they got a couple quick goals, we kind of deflated from there.”

Surette opened the second-half scoring, taking the ball at midfield, running it down the right sideline before cutting toward the cage and firing a shot for a goal at the 4:29 mark.

Cassandra Steckino stretched the lead to 5-0 nearly 12 minutes into the contest and Desirae Dumais capped the scoring midway through the second half.

Budesheim made nine saves for Lisbon. Oak Hill goalies Nataliegh Moody and Kiara Levesque didn’t need make any saves in the shutout.

“Defensively, we are solid back there, starting with (defender) Angela Strout,” Gilbert said. “That girl is a beast back there, she’s got speed and she reads the ball. Her tag team member back there, Sophia Childs, she’s able to read it and sees what Angela is going to do. She’s able to cover for her and let (Angela) go up the field to make some magic happen.”

