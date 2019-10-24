LEWISTON —UK Distributor GeigerBTC, a subsidiary of Geiger, a multi-generational family owned and operated company, has acquired London-based distributor Shout Promotional Merchandise.
Shout Promotional Merchandise has been in business since 2003. GeigerBTC made the acquisition as part of its ongoing strategy to support the needs of global customers in North America, Europe and worldwide.
