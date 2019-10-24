GeigerBTC has acquired London-based distributor Shout Promotional Merchandise. From left are Frank Murphy, Fran Stobart and Carrie Bennall of Shout Promotional Merchandise, Geiger President Jo-an Lantz and Geiger Senior Vice President of sales and marketing Chris McKee.

LEWISTON —UK Distributor GeigerBTC, a subsidiary of Geiger, a multi-generational family owned and operated company, has acquired London-based distributor Shout Promotional Merchandise.

Shout Promotional Merchandise has been in business since 2003. GeigerBTC made the acquisition as part of its ongoing strategy to support the needs of global customers in North America, Europe and worldwide.

