HANOVER — On Tuesday, October 29, Hanover will hold its annual town meeting at the Town House at 6 p.m.

Incumbent selectman Ed Kennett is seeking re-election for a three-year term. He is running unopposed. He has served three years on the select board.

The school budget increased from $348,000 to $415,000, while using an $18,000 carry over.

Most money articles have stayed relatively close to last year. The towns ambulance service increased from $6,000 to $10,000.

The town is looking to raise $42,000 for town roads and bridges, the same amount that was approved at last years meeting. The amount last year drew questions from residents, wondering if more money was needed for repairs.

If all money articles pass, the town hopes the mill rate will not change dramatically. Town officials said they are still waiting for the assessors to tell them what the mill rate will be.

The current mill rate is 10.6.

An award for Hanover Volunteer of the Year will also be given out at the meeting.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: