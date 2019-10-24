To the Editor:
Our last article for your three papers advertising our fabulous hunters and family breakfast with eggs, bacon, home fries, pancakes,toast, coffee and a 7 a.m. drawing for our $500 gift certificate to Cabela’s was in for October 26, and that is one week early. The first day of hunting is November 2. The breakfast runs from 5:30 to 8 a.m. and the price is $8 for adults and $5 for 12 and under. For more information, please call Diana at 515-1998.
Ted Jones
West Paris
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Police find body in missing Waterville woman’s building
-
Advertiser Democrat
Harrison eyes location for public works building
-
The Bethel Citizen
The rise and fall of ‘Greenwood City’
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford grapples with transfer station, waste water challenges
-
Advertiser Democrat
For Maine snowmobile clubs, the season starts in October