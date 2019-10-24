To the Editor:

Our last article for your three papers advertising our fabulous hunters and family breakfast with eggs, bacon, home fries, pancakes,toast, coffee and a 7 a.m. drawing for our $500 gift certificate to Cabela’s was in for October 26, and that is one week early. The first day of hunting is November 2. The breakfast runs from 5:30 to 8 a.m. and the price is $8 for adults and $5 for 12 and under. For more information, please call Diana at 515-1998.

Ted Jones

West Paris

