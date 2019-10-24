LEWISTON — The Maine Department of Labor is holding a listening session around the new earned paid time off law at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lewiston CareerCenter at 5 Mollison Way.

The Legislature enacted the bill May 16, Gov. Janet Mills signed it on May 28 and the law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

The Department of Labor is holding a series of public listening sessions throughout the state to hear feedback from the public on what questions they would like addressed during the rulemaking process.

The legislation guarantees earned time off for employees who work for a business with 11 or more employees. Small businesses with 10 or fewer employees and seasonal employers who regularly operate less than 26 weeks in a calendar year are exempt.

The law requires that an employee earn one hour of paid leave from a single employer for every 40 hours worked, up to 40 hours in one year of employment. This leave can be used for any purpose by the worker, however they are required to give their employer as reasonable a notice as possible. The rules written will provide guidance to employers as well as workers who benefit from the earned paid time off.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: