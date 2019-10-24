Sunday October 13, a preview of Mt. Abram’s new bike park was held at the family resort. More than 750 riders hit the trails. Chris Barnes and Barn Burner Images

 

A rider takes a turn, and many more bikers follow in the back. Chris Barnes and Barn Burner Images

 

The band Last Kid Picked played music outside the lodge from 2-6 p.m. Chris Barnes and Barn Burner Images

Bethel Citizen
