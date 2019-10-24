NORWAY — Join in on the fun on October 26th at the Norway Town office for the Wicked Weird and Totally Freaky Trick or Treat Trot by the Lake 5k/10k. This is an all ages and abilities event. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m., the 10k starts at 9:00, 5K starts at 9:15, and the wicked walk around the block starts at 9:25. $100 cash prizes to the top male and female 5k and 10k race winners AND $100 cash to the best costume!

As a non-profit organization, we rely on our funders, sponsors, and supporters to continue our mission ,which is “to promote independence and freedom of choice for the individuals we serve”. By joining our 5k/10k, you are sure to have a wicked good time getting fit and looking fabulous in your Halloween best, all while supporting a great cause. Visit: https://runsignup.com and search ‘wicked weird’. Special thank you to our top sponsors: Norway Savings Bank, Lee Auto Malls Norway and Key

Bank.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: