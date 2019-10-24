BETHEL — Selectmen will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the town office to hear residents’ thoughts on a proposed sewer rate change.

Currently, a minimum quarterly charge of $159 is assessed based on a minimum volume of 1,500 cubic feet, regardless of actual metered water usage below that volume. A .0106 rate per cubic foot of metered water usage is now assessed for usage over 1,500 cubic feet, according to town officials.

Proposed changes to both those rates, if approved by selectmen, would go into effect in January. The minimum quarterly base pipe fee charge would not exceed $190. A rate of .16 per cubic foot of metered water usage would be assessed above the 1,500 cubic feet.

Rates have remained the same for three years, but the Water Waste Treatment Plant is now facing a revenue shortfall that will require an increase in order to fund the sewer system, officials said.

The WWTP needs $708,693 in revenue receipts for 2020. Total revenue receipts for 2019 were $534,453.

Not all Bethel property owners are on the sewer system, since many have their own septic systems (see related information).

Selectmen decided on the proposed rate change at a workshop last week.

A rate change would affect all rate payers, town officials said.

Written comment prior to the hearing may be provided to the Town of Bethel, P.O. Box 1660, Bethel, ME 04217 or to [email protected]

For more information call 207-824-2669.

