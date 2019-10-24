HANOVER — The grand opening of the new Stony Brook Mineral and Gem Sluice took place in September at Stony Brook Recreation and Campground on Route 2 in Hanover. Hosted by owners Shirley and Bruce Powell, this historic event offered a chance for mineral and gem enthusiasts as well as those seeking to learn more about mining and minerals to try out the sluice and enjoy food and fun with neighbors and friends.

The construction of the sluice began this past spring and is the brainchild of Shirley Powell. She welcomed the crowd and shared how her love of Western Maine history and minerals and gems—what she calls “majestic gifts from God”—inspired her to embark on the project.

Led by Shirley with the help of Ken Goyette, sluice carpenter, Pam Lyons and brother Mark Mayo, lifelong rock hounders and mineral and gem enthusiasts, and Bill Carey, earth and rock mover, the project was designed and built on-site using recycled wood as well as new wood made to look old.

The original structure is powered by water from Stony Brook’s own spring-fed pond and is complete with water tower, water wheel and a 52-foot sluice which can accommodate 20 sifting trays. The flow of water through a sluice (pronounced “sloos”) aids in separating gems and minerals from dirt, sand and gravel which are washed away downstream with the flow of the current. A screen tray is used to sift the material revealing the collectible gems and minerals.

After welcoming the crowd, Shirley introduced Jonathan Spiegel, miner and owner of the Hayes Ledge Quarry on Noyes Mountain in Greenwood where Stony Brook acquires most of its rock materials for the sluice. In was at Hayes Ledge where one of the largest smoky quartz pockets in North America, called the “Mother Mary Pocket”, was discovered in 2017 by Frank Perham, a highly-respected and revered miner in Maine’s mineral and gem history. The 80-foot pocket is still actively mined. Other specimens from this mine include fluorescent minerals, garnet, schorl, mica and pyrite.

“Minerals and mining have been my passion since I was a kid,” Spiegel told the crowd. “I learned from my mother who took me on many walks as a child collecting stones and rocks along the way.” Spiegel went on to say how mining not only offers an opportunity to find many beautiful gems and stones but is also great exercise while enjoying the outdoors.

“The local mining community in the Bethel area is dedicated to educating youth to learn more about minerals and mining,” added Spiegel, who encouraged people of all ages to join a club, noting that there a many in the area. “It’s a family-friendly, lifelong activity,” Shirley added.

The sluice is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October. Individuals, families and groups are welcome. Pam Lyons will lead the operation and share her passion and knowledge of minerals and mining with visitors to the sluice. For more information contact Stony Brook Recreation and Variety in Hanover at 3036 Main St, Rt 2 West, 207-824-2836 or find them on Facebook.

