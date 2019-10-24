At a recent Rotary Club of Bethel meeting we not only recognized the four September Students of the Month, but also the parents who have been the encouraging force behind these wonderful young people! Pictured from left to right are: Paul, Lilyana and Tanya Johanson, (11th grade); Heather Jordan and daughter Gabby Groves (9th grade); Patsy, Megan and Keith Cox (10th grade) and Susan and Jack Mallory (12th grade). In addition to the recognition and breakfast, Rotary presented each student with a Mt. Abram Ski Resort day ticket and a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. Submitted Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles