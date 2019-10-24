ELA: Miss Davis reports that in sixth grade Language Arts, students are working on learning the steps to writing a constructed response. The rubric has five different strands that are assessed and we are beginning to work on the introduction and the conclusion. Next we will focus on the strand of evidence. Students are also diving into the narrative writing unit and working on a children’s story. They have been studying the genre by reading various children’s books, practicing with filling in a plot diagram, and will be taking their story through the writing process. So far students have been reading their own independent books, but we will be moving into a whole class novel to begin our author study on Chris Grabenstein within the next few weeks.

Science: Miss Crockett reports that in science, students have been having fun exploring the question; Why we have four seasons in Maine? They are just now starting to shift the focus to the scale of the solar system.

Social Studies: Miss Killam reports that students are finishing up the Neolithic Era and a brief lesson about Christopher Coulumbus and Indigenious Peoples Day. Up next, they will be starting Mesopotamia, diving into the “G.R.A.P.E.S” of the ancient civilization…. (Geography, Religion, Achievements, Politics, Economy, and Social Structure).

Math: Mrs Davis reports that in math, students are continuing to demonstrate exceptional work habits and are very eager to learn. The first unit of the year encompasses many standards that students are well on the way to mastering. These involve developing a deep understanding of factors, multiples, using divisibility rules and solving problems related to greatest common factor and least common multiple. We will conclude by using those in relation to the distributive property.

We also completed our monthly Figure it Friday which focuses on math practice standards. Students aspire to make sense of the problem, solve, model their work with mathematics and visual tools, be accurate and finally, develop a mathematical argument to support their reasoning. Give it a try!:

Gage and Matt are at the amusement park. There is a boat ride through the Haunted House. Each boat holds 8 people, and there are 3 boats. Each ride takes 10 minutes and 150 people are still in line. The park closes in exactly ONE hour. Will ALL of the people get to ride before the park closes?

Announcements:

After School Activities: Late Bus Departs TMS at 5:00 daily.

MKA: After school activities run Monday through Thursday until the late bus. Weight room is also available. Students must have a handwritten note, an email, or a permission slip in order to attend.

After School Academy (ASA): Students can get homework help, redo assignments and/or assessments, or just have extra work time! Each grade level meets after school on Tuesday until 4:00 and students are provided a snack. Students need a note to stay after including a plan on how they are going home following ASA. Middle school students also have the option of attending Saturday School from 8:00-11:00 am for additional academic help and work time as well.

Box Tops for Education: Please save your Boxtops for education labels and have your students turn them in with their RAP teachers! The collection days are the last Wednesday of every month. Even if you don’t have a student at TMS, but would still like to support our students, Box Tops can be collected and dropped off in the Middle School office at your convenience! Our Student Leadership is taking on the task of clipping and counting this year for us, thank you!

The Giving Closet: TMS and the NorthStar Program created a clothing and accessory “store” where everything is FREE. THS/TMS students are encouraged to check in with Mrs. Mastroianni, our school counselor, Mrs. Luetje, our Dean of Students or Lyndsey Smith, our 4-H Youth Mentor for an appointment! The closet will also be open during all three lunch blocks every other Thursday. Feel free to contact us for more information.

**Toiletries, hair accessories and makeup are always appreciated donations that can come through the Middle School office.

Reminders:

-Students need notes from home in order to stay after school for clubs, to attend ASA and/or to use the weight room.

-Bus notes are required in writing (written note or email) for any student who is riding a bus to a location other than they one they are regularly picked up at each morning.

Important dates:

Monday, October 28th: TMS PTA Muffin Monday

Tuesday, October 29th: TMS Fall Sports Awards, 4:00-5:00pm

Telstar All Sports Boosters Parent Meeting 6:00pm in the library

Thursday, October 31st: TMS Stars Assembly 8:40am

Students are allowed to dress for Halloween at school with appropriate costumes

Monday, November 4th: 7th Grade NorthStar Preview Day

Tuesday, November 5th: Teacher Workshop Day, no students

Monday, November 11th: No School – Veteran’s Day

Tuesday, November 12th: Teacher Workshop Day, no students

Continue to check out our TMS website regularly! We are always adding new features and it is a great place to remain informed of TMS news, game schedules, homework grade level calendars, morning announcements, parent newsletters and upcoming events at tms.sad44.org Thank you for your continued support!

