To the Editor:
It is becoming abundantly apparent that the presently presiding president of this nation is intent on rendering the Trump name as being synonymous and compliant with the realm of treachery.
The Kurds assistance to the United States in fighting Isis in northern Syria was a vital commitment made by both entities. Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw military assistance from that endeavor intentionally rendered the Kurds vulnerable to wrath of a Turkish invasion.
Trumps betrayal of a once valuable ally in that area is a prime example of the detrimental effects of Trump’s exercise of his self proclaimed unmatched wisdom. Whatever it is that Trump is compelled by is certainly not wisdom and it has now become blatantly apparent that Trump is so compromised by a mental deficiency that he considers unmatched wisdom and stupidity to be synonymous.
Consequently no potential ally can give the slightest degree of credence to any of the sub juvenile, incoherent, profanity laced rants issued forth by the unmatched whatever of the presiding misfit that now occupies this nation’s White House.
Don Chase
Bethel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Police find body in missing Waterville woman’s building
-
Advertiser Democrat
Harrison eyes location for public works building
-
The Bethel Citizen
The rise and fall of ‘Greenwood City’
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford grapples with transfer station, waste water challenges
-
Advertiser Democrat
For Maine snowmobile clubs, the season starts in October