To the Editor:

It is becoming abundantly apparent that the presently presiding president of this nation is intent on rendering the Trump name as being synonymous and compliant with the realm of treachery.

The Kurds assistance to the United States in fighting Isis in northern Syria was a vital commitment made by both entities. Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw military assistance from that endeavor intentionally rendered the Kurds vulnerable to wrath of a Turkish invasion.

Trumps betrayal of a once valuable ally in that area is a prime example of the detrimental effects of Trump’s exercise of his self proclaimed unmatched wisdom. Whatever it is that Trump is compelled by is certainly not wisdom and it has now become blatantly apparent that Trump is so compromised by a mental deficiency that he considers unmatched wisdom and stupidity to be synonymous.

Consequently no potential ally can give the slightest degree of credence to any of the sub juvenile, incoherent, profanity laced rants issued forth by the unmatched whatever of the presiding misfit that now occupies this nation’s White House.

Don Chase

Bethel

