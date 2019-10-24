The September meeting of the West Paris Historical Society was a fun-filled occasion and thanks are extended to all who attended.
The annual Hunters and Family Breakfast will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, with the drawing of a $500 Cabella’s gift certificate at 7 a.m. This is a great breakfast priced at $7 for adults and $3 for children younger than 10.
So all are invited to come out and support the local organization, bring hunting stories and jokes to share, and contact Diana at 515-1998 for more information.
To purchase raffle tickets, which are delivered free, call Ted Jones at 674-2507 or 515-1998.
