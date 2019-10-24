On the eleventh of November, 2011, the Internet was alive with chatter. Numerologists, binary nerds, and mathematicians were all delightfully making comments about the fact that the date was 11/11/11. At 11 minutes after 11 that day, it was 11:11 on 11/11/11, which is even more fun.

Marriages were higher than normal, as many couples opted for that date to become one.

Pick either number — that is, with or without the time — and you have what’s called a repunit (ree-PEW-nit) number. The first three letters (rep) stand for repeating, and the last four (unit) stand for the number one. So, 11 is a repunit number, as is 111, as is 1,111, and so on.

Repunit numbers are, of course, infinite, for you can always tack on one more one. Out of that infinite class of repunit numbers, my favorite is 111,111.

In base two, 111111 equals 63 in base ten. That is, 1 plus 2 plus 4 plus 8 plus 16 plus 32.

If you don’t remember how binary numbers work, don’t angst over it. Just know that you use binary everyday, albeit indirectly. Your cell phone, your TV, and countless other electronic gadgets employ what are called logic gates, sophisticated on/off switches. The gates use zeros and ones to relay information. All those thousands of tiny electronic gates allow you to call a friend, send a text, and watch NCIS.

But 111111 in base two doesn’t fascinate folks nearly so much as those repunit digits in base ten: 111,111.

Many numerologists look for mystic meanings in numbers and in the relationships between them. The website, Numerology, says, “Among the nine single-digit numbers, the 1 takes a special place. From a spiritual perspective, it is the number of creation, the primal force from which all other numbers spring forth. It is said that when you truly understand the place and function of this most primal of all numbers, you will know all there is to know and enlightenment is yours.”

Two ones together, that is to say, 11, is also considered a powerful number. So imagine being married or born on 11/11/11.

But it’s not binary or numerology that makes me like 111,111 so much. I like it because it’s a six-digit number composed of two repeating sequences of three digit: 111 sitting beside 111. Another such number is 101,101. Another is 982,982. Another is 274,274.

Pick any six-digit number that fits the pattern and it can be divided evenly by 7, by 11, and by 13. Evenly, with no fraction in the answer.

Let’s try it. Divide 111,111 by 7 and you get 15,873. Divide 111,111 by 11 and you get 10,101. Divide it by 13 and you get 8,547.

How about, say, 774,774? Divide it by 7 and you get 110,682. Divide it by 11 and you get 70,434. Divide it by 13 and you get 59,598.

How about 268,268? Seven divides into it evenly. As does 11. As does 13.

Sorry numerologists and binary nerds. This aspect of 111,111 and its cousins pleases me most.

