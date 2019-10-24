WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen Tuesday heard from a former selectman who expressed his concern about SAD 44’s proposed new $2.4 million school bus garage at the Telstar complex.

District residents will vote on the issue Nov. 5.

Rick Young shared a letter with the selectboard that was sent by Greenwood selectmen to residents of that town and which cited the potential financial impact of the garage project in the context of the town’s own upcoming municipal expenses and projects.

Young, echoing arguments made by some members of the Greenwood Budget Committee, said he thought the cost of the garage proposal was too high, and that an alternate option of purchasing an existing garage on Route 26 from Chadbourne Tree Farms and renovating it would be less expensive. Young said he had done his own research on that property and he believes it has an adequate well water supply, drainage and entrance road, as well as other features.

SAD 44 officials have said there are currently too many unknowns with that option to estimate the cost of it at less than the $2.4 million estimate for the Telstar site.

Young supported an idea mentioned by some other opponents of the Telstar proposal of forming an independent study committee made up of citizens to more thoroughly research alternatives if the proposal is defeated Nov. 5. He said he was looking for support from the Woodstock board to advocate for that, and to perhaps send a letter similar to Greenwood’s. The two selectmen present at Tuesday’s meeting, Shawn Coffin and Jeff Campbell, did not take action on the request, but indicated they would be generally sympathetic to the idea of an independent committee.

Selectman Ron Deegan, who is also the transportation supervisor for SAD 44, did not attend the board meeting.

(Note: see last week’s Citizen for more on the garage issue from a recently-held public hearing.)

« Previous

Next »

filed under: