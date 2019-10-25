Concert

WILTON — You are invited to attend an early music concert featuring a beautiful array of Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music (ca 1100 – 1750) on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Musicians Jeffrey Fuson, Robert Hayes, Jane Parker, Delphine Sherin, John Sytsma, Willem Sytsma, Dan Woodward and Director Kathryn Sytsma will play their recorders, viols, guitars, psaltery, and organ. Open to all, they will take a “free-will” offering benefiting St. Luke’s.The church is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. If you have any questions, please contact the church office at 645-2639.

Family Reunion

CHESTERVILLE — The Chandler Family Reunion will be held Sunday Nov. 3 at the Chesterville Town Hall, located at 409 Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville. A social hour will be held from 11 a.m.-12, then lunch will be served at noon. The turkey will be provided, anyone can bring a side dish or desert item. There will be a 50/50, auction bring an item and loads of fun. Can’t wait to visit with relatives! See you there.

Sales

NORTH JAY — Sat. Nov. 2 and 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.—-North Jay Grange Sales – Food, clothing, crafts, household items, xmas items, lunch items-eat in or take out. For more information -645-4200, or 645-2910.

FARMINGTON — St. Joseph’s Altar Guild Fall Rummage sale. Friday and Saturday, Oct 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St., Farmington.

Breakfast

FARMINGTON — An Early Bird Breakfast is once again planned for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. The breakfast, served from 7:30 to 9 a.m., coincides with the annual Early Bird Sale offered by several businesses in downtown Farmington. After seeking the first holiday specials in stores where some open at 6 a.m. on this day, shoppers and others are welcome to come to the church, located on the corner of Main and Academy Street, for a time of good company and great food.

This is the first year the church’s addition and new lift is available for access to Fellowship Hall. People can come check out the new lift, she said. For eight years, members and friends of the church gather on the first Saturday of November to provide a full breakfast including casseroles, eggs and bacon, home fries, muffins, donuts, fruit and fruit juices, coffee and tea, she said. The meal is offered for $6 and for those age five and under, $3.This is one meal, along with others throughout the year, and pie sales, which are offered to raise funds to help offset the cost of heating the church.

Suppers

NEW SHARON — On Saturday, Oct 26, from 5-6:30 p.m., there will be a public supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church. This will be the last supper until January 2020. The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, assorted casseroles, assorted salads, cole slaw, hot rolls, pies and coffee. The supper is sponsored by the Women’s Society and proceeds will be used for current expenses. The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. The premises are handicap accessible.

FARMINGTON — The annual Harvest Supper held at the Old South First Congregational, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 5 to 6 p.m.

WILTON — A public supper is planned for Nov. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, located at 386 Main St., Wilton, featuring ham will all the fixings. Free will offering.

Fairs

JAY — The holiday craft fair at the Spruce Mountain High School gym will be held on Saturday. November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 50 crafters and vendors showcased offer products such as wreaths, jellies, jewelry, sewn and quilted items, painted primitives, beauty products, Scentsy, Thirty One Bags, knit and crochet items, goat soap, 3-D printed items, dog treats and much more. There will be a 50/50 raffle and hot lunch items will be available for purchase. This event is hosted by the SMHS Junior class. For more information : (207)897-4336. Hope to see you there!

FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have their annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]

NEW VINEYARD —Crafters Wanted for the Annual New Vineyard Public Library Craft and Bake Sale for Saturday November 23, 2019 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Smith Hall. Talented Local Crafters wanted -Crafts, Baked Goods, Pies, Breads, Cookies and Candy – Prepare for Thanksgiving and Start Your Holiday Decorating and Shopping. For more information – Call Library at 652-2250 or Glenda at 652-2366 and leave message.

PHILLIPS —Saturday, November 30 – 8th Grade Craft Fair at Phillips Elementary School.

Historical Society

FARMINGTON — Monday, Oct. 28, Farmington Historical Society Meeting: This month only the program will be at 6 p.m., Pot luck and meeting to follow. Program: “Grave Topics: A Walk through Meeting House Cemetery” led by Claudia Bell, FHS member. Meet at North Church, 118 High St., Farmington.

Halloween

WILTON —Western Maine Play Museum, 561 Main St, Wilton will be hosting a “Not So Scary Halloween Bash” on October 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with events happening ALL DAY including a spooky story time sing-along, costume parade, pumpkin carving, games, special kitchen programming, and lots more!

EAST WILTON — Wilson Grange #321, Main St, East Wilton, will be hosting a Halloween fun night Saturday, October 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a large variety of games for children to play. Sweets such as cupcakes and cookies will be served. There is no age limit for participation. Children under 15 should have a parent accompany them. The younger the better. Older children who want to stop in are also welcome. For more information about the Halloween fun night or about Wilson Grange #321, call James Neuschwanger at 207-645-3388.

FARMINGTON — October 25 and 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. United Way and Titcomb Mountain are joining forces for the second year to present ‘Trail of Terror’ a haunted walk through some of the Nordic trails and out-buildings of Titcomb Mountain. Updated information can be found on United Way’s or Titcomb’s Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/uwtva or www.facebook.com/TitcombMountain) so be sure to like and follow those pages for sneak peaks, videos, updates, and announcements. Tickets are $10 per person and is recommended for those over the age of 12. Younger children can attend with a parent at their discretion.

PHILLIPS —Thursday, October 31, 12:45 p.m. – Happy Halloween! The Annual Phillips Elementary School Halloween Parade will proceed from the Phillips Public Library on Main Street after lunch, wending its way down Main Street and Pleasant Street before turning up Seward Avenue past Shadagee Senior Housing and back along Dodge Road.

Veteran’s Day

WILTON — There will be a Veteran’s Day service Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main Street, Wilton, featuring soloist Sammie Angel and other performers. All are invited. Free will offering.

Fundraiser

WILTON —Come to the Wilton Free Public Library on Saturday evening, Nov. 9, for a fun and family-friendly night of laughs. Doors will open for a Silent Auction at 6:30 p.m. The Teachers Lounge Mafia improv group will perform a hilarious, all-ages show at 7 p.m. The silent auction includes items donated from local businesses. This is a great time to do some holiday shopping with all proceeds going to the library! Tickets will be sold at the door at $5/per person.

filed under: