PLANTS AND FLOWERS
Mixed bouquet: (1) Tom Saviello, Sarah Hilton; (2) Holly Price, Patti Millette; (3) Carol Chase, Mary McKenney
Asters: (1) Mary McKenney, Carol Chase; (2) Arlene Welch, Tom Saviello
Bachelor Buttons: (1) Ruth Archer, Mary McKenney; (2) Deborah T Probert; (3) Maggie Cook
Calendulas: (1) Mary McKenney, Irene Couture; (2) Arlene Welch; (3) Carole Lee
Cosmos: (1) Deborah T Probert, Carol Chase; (2) Linda Chapman; (3) Arlene Welch
Dahlias: (1) Carol Chase, Wilda McDaniel; (2) Mary McKenney, Ruth Archer; (3) Tom Saviello, Arlene Welch
Gladiolus: (1) Charlene Churchill, Maggie Cook; (2) Winona Mosher, Jim Kiernan; (3) Mary McKenney, Ruth Archer
Lilies: (1) Jennifer Doherty
Marigolds: (1) Deborah T Probert, Carol Chase; (2) Ruth Archer, Mary McKenney; (3) Arlene Welch, Maggie Cook
Mums: (1) Carol Chase, Tom Saviello
Nasturtiums: (1) Deborah T Probert, Arlene Welch, Stephen Potter; (2) Joanne Chancey, Nick Chancey, Wilda McDaniel; (3) Mary McKenney
Pansies: (1) Maggie Cook, Carol Chase, Brooke Bailey; (2) Wilda McDaniel, Arlene Welch; (3) Deborah T Probert
Petunias: (1) Mary McKenney, Irene Couture; (2) Maggie Cook, Carol Chase; (3) Arlene Welch
Poppy: (1) Deborah T Probert
Roses: (1) Winona Mosher, Alden Hallett, Emily Williams
Snapdragons: (1) Wilda McDaniel, Patti Millette; (2) Deborah T Probert, Carol Chase; (3) Arlene Welch
Sunflowers: (1) Brinlee Gage, Mary McKenney, Natasha Nile; (2) Stephen Potter, Tom Saviello, Jim Kiernan; (3) Joanne Chancey
Sweet Peas: (1) Marion Scharoun
Zinnias: (1) Ruth Archer, Tom Saviello; (2) Irene Couture, Wilda McDaniel; (3) Carole Lee, Mary McKenney
Miscellaneous: (1) Mary McKenney, Carol Chase, Alden Hallett; (2) Emily Williams; (3) Kate Chapman, Tom Saviello
Dried Flower: (1) Mary McKenney, Danny Poulin; (2) Judy Poulin
Straw Flowers: (1) Mary McKenney
Display 3 Vases from varieties listed: (1) Arlene Welch, Brinlee Gage, Arlene Welch, Arlene Welch, Maggie Cook, Arlene Welch, Arlene Welch, Maggie Cook, Maggie Cook, Maggie Cook, Arlene Welch, Maggie Cook Arlene Welch, Maggie Cook; (2) Deborah T Probert
Wild Flowers: (1) Tom Saviello, Nick Chancey, Emily O’Donnell; (2) Deborah T Probert, Ruth Archer; (3) Carol Chase, Wilda McDaniel
Single African violet: (1) Wilda McDaniel, Arlene Welch; (2) Alberta Currier
Single house plant, Flowering: (1) Carole Lee, Mary McKenney; (2) Arlene Welch, Wilda McDaniel
Single house plant, Green: (1) Alden Hallett, Carole Lee, Mary McKenney; (2) Chad Williams, Arlene Welch
Display Fresh Herbs: (1) Mary McKenney, Irene Couture; (2) Arlene Welch, Maggie Cook
Birthday: (1) Nick Chancey, Deborah T Probert, Carol Chase; (2) Mary McKenney, Emily O’Donnell; (3) Irene Couture
Christmas: (1) Carol Chase, Mary McKenney, Nick Chancey; (2) Arlene Welch, Holly Price; (3) Emily O’Donnell
Driftwood And Flowers: (1) Carol Chase, Nick Chancey; (2) Joanne Chancey
Easter: (1) Carol Chase, Deborah T Probert; (2) Arlene Welch
Halloween: (1) Carol Chase, Deborah T Probert; (2) Carole Lee, Mary McKenney; (3) Arlene Welch
Thanksgiving: (1) Carol Chase, Holly Price; (2) Emily O’Donnell; (3) Arlene Welch
Valentine: (1) Deborah T Probert, Carol Chase; (2) Mary McKenney, Arlene Welch; (3) Holly Price
Wedding or Anniversary: (1) Mary McKenney, Carol Chase; (2) Arlene Welch; (3) Irene Couture
Best of Show: Carol Chase
PAINTINGS
PROFESSIONALS
Oil or acrylic Landscape: Maria Howatt, Noah Miller, Peggy Riley
Oil or acrylic Seascape: 3rd Marjorie Austin
Oil or acrylic Animal: Joyce Dubay, Peggy Riley
Oil or acrylic Buildings: 2nd Rick Christenson, 3rd Peggy Riley
Oil or acrylic Portraits: Marjorie Austin, 3rd Alissa Geis
Oil or acrylic Abstract: Noah Miller, Carlton Rollins Jr
Watercolor/Gouacle Landscape: 2nd Janet Washburn
Watercolor/Gouacle Seascape: Janet Washburn
Watercolor/Gouacle Animal: 2nd Laurie Barker
Watercolor/Gouacle Birds: 3rd Janet Washburn
Pastel/Colored pencil Landscape: 3rd Joyce Dubay
Pastel/Colored pencil Seascape: 2nd Joyce Dubay
Pencil or charcoal Portrait: Alexis Burbank, Alissa Geis, Kaylyn Walker
Best of Show: Marjorie Austin
AMATEURS
Oil or acrylic Landscape: Heidi Grindahl, Donna S Laliberte, Angela Longley
Oil or acrylic Seascape: Jerry Black, Joe Terranova, Jared Perkins
Oil or acrylic Animal: Donna S Laliberte, Sukie Stevens, Sally Speich
Oil or acrylic Birds: Diane Thompson, Shirley Hargreaves
Oil or acrylic Building: 2nd Jadah Adams
Oil or acrylic Still Life: Donna S Laliberte, Pam Starbird, Sukie Stevens
Oil or acrylic Portrait: Marjorie Tardiff, Pam Starbird, Jerry Cooper
Oil or acrylic Abstract: Lisa McGowan
Watercolor/Gouacle Landscape: 2nd Jared Perkins; 3rd Carole Lee
Watercolor/Gouacle Seascape: Adam Belanger, Carole Lee, Kate Chapman
Watercolor/Gouacle Animal: Heidi Grindahl, Kate Chapman, Nancy Lewis
Watercolor/Gouacle Still Life: Patti Millette, 3rd Carole Lee
Watercolor/Gouacle Portrait: 2nd Kate Chapman
Pastel/Colored pencil Animal: 2nd Baxter Tardiff, 3rd Brynn Dakin
Pastel/Colored pencil Birds: 2nd John Najarian
Pastel/Colored pencil Still Life: Marjorie Tardiff, Jared Winslow, Rebecca Essman
Pastel/Colored pencil Portrait: John Najarian, Marjorie Tardiff
Pastel/Colored pencil Abstract: Kristen Gideon, Amanda Chubbuck
Pen/Ink & ink marker Seascape: Jerry Black, Kristen Gideon
Pen/Ink & ink marker Animal: Angela Longley
Pen/Ink & ink marker Birds: John Najarian
Pen/Ink & ink marker Still Life: 2nd Tiffany Greene, 3rd Kristen Gideon
Pen/Ink & ink marker Abstract: Jared Winslow
Pencil or charcoal Landscape: 2nd Kayleen Trask
Pencil or charcoal Seascape: Kayleen Trask
Pencil or charcoal Animal: Jason Abbott, Ethan Hodson, Marly Tardiff
Pencil or charcoal Still Life: Kayleen Trask, Jared Winslow, Heidi Grindahl
Pencil or charcoal Portrait: Casey Dingley, Michelle Wilcox
Best of Show: Jerry Black
JUNIORS, AGE 11-16
Oil or acrylic Landscape: Skylee Brann, Amelia Ross, John Curtis Winslow
Oil or acrylic Seascape: Christopher Crawford, Kaelyn Parlin, Riley Tardiff
Oil or acrylic Animal: Skylee Brann, Holly Tardiff, Christopher Crawford
Oil or acrylic Bird: Riley Tardiff
Oil or acrylic Building: 2nd Christopher Crawford, 3rd John Curtis Winslow
Oil or acrylic Still Life: Paden Nile
Oil or acrylic Portrait: Abigal Bernard, Tucker Tardiff
Oil or acrylic Abstract: Paige White, John Curtis Winslow
Watercolor/Gouacle Landscape: Audrey Miller, Lauren Howatt, Julian Reynolds
Watercolor/Gouacle Seascape: Tenya Buck, Daniela Cundick
Watercolor/Gouacle Still Life: 3rd Skylee Brann
Pastel/Colored pencil Landscape: Stephen Potter, Isabella Hazard, Chase Schiche
Pastel/Colored pencil Seascape: Kati Mills, Erin Meng
Pastel/Colored pencil Still Life: Tucker Tardiff, Holly Tardiff, Daniela Cundick
Pastel/Colored pencil Portrait: Sophie Bernard, Prudence Richards
Pen/ink & ink marker Landscape: Isabella Hazard, Daniela Cundick
Pen/ink & ink marker Animal: Heidi Osborne, Austin Ragsdale
Pen/ink & ink marker Still Life: 2nd Austin Ragsdale
Pen/ink & ink marker Portrait: Nathalie Baker
Pen/ink & ink marker Abstract: 2nd Megan Gideon
Pencil or charcoal Animal: Heidi Osborne, Nathalie Baker, Shye Buck
Pencil or charcoal Still Life: 3rd Megan Gideon
Pencil or charcoal Portrait: Holly Tardiff, Abigal Bernard, Nathalie Baker
Pencil or charcoal Abstract: Abigal Bernard, Janessa Longley, Paige White
Best of Show: Abigal Bernard
JUNIORS, AGE 10 AND UNDER
–01870 Bernard, Abigal 1
Oil & acrylic Landscape: Destiny Williams, Elijah Phillips, Corey Peer
Oil & acrylic Seascape: Emily Doucette, Gantley Bean
Oil & acrylic Animal: Jaiden Hebert, Jacob Decker, Cooper Tardif
Oil & acrylic Bird: Emily Doucette, Barrett Geis
Oil & acrylic Building Gabriel Miller
Oil & acrylic Still Life: Emily Doucette, Nathan Miller, Landen Nile
Oil & acrylic Abstract: Corey Peer, Nathan Miller, George Patterson
Watercolor/Gouacle Landscape: Emily Hazard, Fletcher Reynolds, Michaela Cundick
Watercolor/Gouacle Animal: Astrid Grindahl, Destiny Williams, Fiona Grindahl
Watercolor/Gouacle Birds: 2nd Destiny WilliamS
Watercolor/Gouacle Still Life: 2nd Elizabeth Hazard
Watercolor/Gouacle Abstract: Isaac Reynolds
Pastel/Colored pencil Landscape: Micah Phillips, Abigail Ragsdale, Elizabeth Hazard
Pastel/Colored pencil Seascape: Elijah Phillips
Pastel/Colored pencil Animal: Fiona Grindahl
Pastel/Colored pencil Birds: Michaela Cundick
Pastel/Colored pencil Building: Hunter Schiche
Pastel/Colored pencil Still Life: Denis Ragsdale
Pastel/Colored pencil Portrait: Evren Dingley
Pen/Ink & ink marker Landscape: Emmaline Soule
Pen/Ink & ink marker Seascape: Bryce Norton
Pen/Ink & ink marker Animal: Morgan Osborne, Bailey Soule
Pen/Ink & ink marker Still Life: Elizabeth Hazard, Emily Hazard
Pen/Ink & ink marker Abstract: Micah Phillips, Cooper Tardif
Pencil or charcoal Landscape: Astrid Grindahl
Pencil or charcoal Animal: Astrid Grindahl, Karlie Hutchinson, Michaela Cundick
Pencil or charcoal Bird: Keon Stevens
Pencil or charcoal Still Life: 2nd Elijah Phillips
Pencil or charcoal Portait: Axel Grindahl, Gantley Bean, Morgan Osborne
Best of Show: Emily Doucette
