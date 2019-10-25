On October 16, a spaghetti fundraising luncheon took place at the Franklin Memorial Hospital cafeteria that raised $2,051 to benefit those who were affected by the Farmington explosion via the LEAP Explosion Fund at United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Serving from left are Carolyn Hammond, cook, and Bert Dugal, senior director support services.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
United Way’s The Great Charity Auction is coming!
-
The Franklin Journal
Nutcracker Ballet coming to Farmington
-
The Franklin Journal
Fair flowers and paintings results
-
The Franklin Journal
School bus safety: Everyone’s responsibility
-
The Franklin Journal
Jay fundraiser Sunday works to bring school rodeo to Maine