On October 16, a spaghetti fundraising luncheon took place at the Franklin Memorial Hospital cafeteria that raised $2,051 to benefit those who were affected by the Farmington explosion via the LEAP Explosion Fund at United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Serving from left are Carolyn Hammond, cook, and Bert Dugal, senior director support services.

