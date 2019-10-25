10/11/2019 1055hrs, Deputy Doucette was requested to escort the complainant to a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon to retrieve personal items.

1806hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on Brittany Road in Eustis. All was secure.

1844hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an animal complaint on Main Street in Kingfield where it was reported an injured deer was on the side of the road. The deer was gone upon arrival.

1944hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of suspicious activity on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville.

2301hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

10/12/2019 1013hrs, Deputy Doucette received a complaint of alleged theft at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This complaint is related to a similar complaint he investigated the day before that was civil in nature.

1726hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Falls Road in Farmington. As a result of his stop, he arrested the driver Vonda Scears (54) of Farmington for OUI and transported her to jail. He was assisted by Officer Sholan of Farmington PD.

1815hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on the Baker Road in New Vineyard where it was reported a person was unconscious outside of the residence. The victim refused treatment by Northstar.

2302hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Sarge’s Pub in Rangeley to remove two unruly intoxicated people from the bar.

10/13/2019 0415hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a residential alarm on Tranquility Lane in Eustis. All was secure.

1110hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Scovil responded to a two car accident on the Mercer Road and Mile Hill Road intersection in New Sharon. A red 2007 Subaru driven by William Michaud (69) of Belgrade Lakes pulled out in front of silver 2006 Nissan driven by Spencer Wodatch (21) of Brunswick Maine. No injuries were reported.

0956hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Rumford to assist the PD with his K-9 regarding a report of a shooting.

1231hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an ATV being driven up and down Grandview Ave in Rangeley Plt.

1457hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a two car accident at the intersection of the Mercer Road and Post Office Road in New Sharon. A white 2017 Toyota sedan driven by Krysta Soule (29) of Vienna was stopped and waiting to turn onto the Post Office Road when the driver of a black 2015 Dodge Ram, Hal Parker (32) of Madison, did not see the stopped Toyota and crashed into the rear of it. Two people were transported to FMH for their injuries.

1726hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a probation check at a residence on Old Dead River road in Eustis, as a result of his check he arrested Lisa Brynildsen (40) and transported her to jail.

10/14/2019 0806hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang up complaint located behind Poland Springs in Kingfield. It turned out to be a trucker who misdialed his phone.

1023hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a loaded pulp truck owned by Wheeler Hill Logging that was involved in a crash. The operator failed to secure the wood grapple before driving. The grapple struck a lower utility line and ended up breaking a telephone pole. The truck was being operated by Todd Hargraves (D.O.B. 12-3-1968) of Phillips. Deputy Elmes was assisted by Rangeley Fire and CMP.

1230hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. It was determined to be an accidental call.

1324hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry where the complainant provided 100 dollars in Walmart gift cards to the caller then realized it was a scam after the fact.

1359hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a vandalism complaint on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Someone had cut the steel out of the back of a junk refrigerator that was sitting beside the road waiting to be picked up the waste disposal contractors for New Sharon.

2002hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. moose accident at the intersection of the New Vineyard Road and the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The moose died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2247hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a missing person complaint on North Main Street in Strong. A female juvenile had gone to her boyfriend’s house and not returned home. The juvenile was located and made contact with the family.

10/15/2019 0429hrs Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on the Carrabassett Road in Coplin Plantation. Jonathan Townsend (27) of Fairfield was traveling northbound towards Eustis in a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox when he fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the road and rolled over. The driver had minor injuries and was not transported. Eustis Fire and Northstar rescue assisted at the scene.

0840hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of trespassing on Curtis Brook Road in Kingfield. The complainant stated that a woman was in her driveway and that she wanted the woman trespassed.

1003hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a man from Phillips.

1142hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint at Edmunds Market in Phillips. The Store wanted a local man trespassed from the store.

1252hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a domestic violence threatening compliant involving a couple in Eustis at a residence on the Dam Road. Deputy Morgan was still compiling information on the case, charges are pending.

1612hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon near the Rome town line. The fire was out upon arrival, New Sharon Fire Department personnel were on scene.

10/16/2019 0017hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a residential alarm on the Salem Road in Freeman twp. All was secure.

0102hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked across the street of a complainant on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. It turned out to be a lost healthcare worker who was looking for the Archer Road.

0456hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of cows on the road at the intersection of the Rangeley Road and Airport Road in Avon.

0603hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a juvenile jail transport from Long Creek in Portland to Farmington and back.

1150hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of an assault from ongoing issue on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

10/17/2019 0745hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on North Main Street in Strong. Melissa Speich (39) of Farmington was traveling southbound driving a 2018 Dodge Ram when she struck a tree that had fallen across the road way. She and her passenger were not injured.

0750hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a single vehicle rollover that occurred on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Mackenzie Ferrari (24) of Farmington lost control on wet leaves, slid off the road and rolled over while traveling down the hill. No injuries were reported. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene.

1010hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort for a woman to retrieve personal property from a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

1903hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1954hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Tea Pond Road in Jim Pond Twp. The caller was found at Tea Pond Camps and admitted to a misdial.

10/18/2019 0454hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. All was secure.

Deputies conducted 36 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 5 Elder Checks.

