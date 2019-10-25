LEWISTON — Holly Boom of Lisbon received Change Healthcare’s first Community Giving Award for her volunteer work at the Dempsey Center.

Boom was nominated by a co-worker in the Lewiston office. The award includes a $1,000 donation to the Dempsey Center in support of the organization’s work, making life better for people managing the impact of cancer.

Boom, who lost her mother to lung cancer last year, has been a Dempsey Center volunteer for eight years and gives 1,000 hours annually to support people living with cancer. She leads a team of volunteers who sew quilts, port protectors, and other cancer care related comfort items for patients.

