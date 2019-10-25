AUGUSTA — The Mt. Blue high school girls cross country team took 3rd place in the KVAC cross country championships in Augusta on Saturday.

Kahryn Cullenberg, Emma Charles, and Brynne Robbins were all named All-KVAC taking 5th, 9th, and 14th respectively. Bridget Reusch, Moriah Reusch, Gracie Ward, and Abbie Cramer completed the Cougar varsity.

The Mt. Blue boys continued to make progress placing 9th. The boys will need to move up to 7th next week at the regionals in order to qualify for the state meet. Evan Hornbach had a breakthrough race for the Cougars placing 28th. Also competing for the Mt. Blue varsity were Ethan McIntosh, Clay McCarthy, Aubrey Hoes, Sam Judkins, Isaiah Doscinski, and Logan Dolbier.

In separate JV competition, the Mt. Blue girls took 4th. Giulia Johnson lead the girls JV in 9th place with Yana Hupp, Grace Dalton, Delia Collelo, and Alyson Hodgdon the other scorers.

The JV boys placed 6th lead by Jacob Smith’s 18th place finish. Other scorers for Mt. Blue were Alex Hardy, Logan Holmes, Kyran Katzenbach, and Tomas Cundick. In addition, Justin Widen and Kodi Quimby earn special mention for turning in lifetime bests on a very hilly course.

