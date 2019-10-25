Week of October 2.
Teams ;Bowling Belles 28-12; Mines in the Gutter 26-14
Willett-Glo? 26-14; Designs by Darlene 24-16
Spare Change 24-16; Wreckin Balls 12-28
Just 1 More 10-30; Living on a Spare 10-30
High Games; Cecile Willett 189; Lynn Chellis 184
Melissa Malone 172; Heather Malone 156
Michelle Monroe 149; Natasha Richard 148
Vicky Kinsey 146; Gloria Nile 145
High Series: Cecile Willett 483; Melissa Malone 480
Lynn Chellis 476; Vicky Kinsey 430
Heather Malone 426; Gloria Nile 378
Natasha Richard 372; Lisa Dube 359
Week of October 9
Teams; Mines in the Gutter 34-14; Bowling Belles 34-14
Designs by Darlene 32-16; Willett-Glo? 28-20
Spare Change 24-24; Just 1 More 18-30
Wreckin Balls 12-36; Living on a Spare 10-38
High Games: Lynn Chellis 179; Kay Seefeldt 173
Katie Fairbanks 166; Michelle Perkins 159
Michell Monroe 157; Cecile Willett 144; Lisa
Dube 139; Kelly Couture 137; Melissa Malone 137
High Series: Lynn Chellis 507; Kay Seefeldt 423
Melissa Malone 404; Katie Fairbanks 400
Michelle Perkins 392; Kelly Couture 383
Lisa Dube 380; Cecile Willett 379
Week of Oct. 16
Teams: Bowling Belles 42-14; Mines in the Gutter 39-17;
Designs by Darlene 35-21; Willett-Glo? 32-24;
Spare Change 24-32; Just 1 More 22-34
Wreckin Balls 20-36; Living on a Spare 10-46
High Games; Kay Seefeldt 193; Lynn Chellis 191
Cecile Willett 169; Lisa Dube 158;
Katie Fairbanks 157; Michelle Perkins 155
Heather Malone 149; Gloria Nile 146
High Series: Lynn Chellis 516; Kay Seefeldt 505
Cecile Willett 428; Lisa Dube 423
Michelle Perkins 399; Rocell Marcellino 392
Kelly Couture 386; Gloria Nile 383
