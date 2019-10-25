Week of October 2.

Teams ;Bowling Belles 28-12;  Mines in the Gutter 26-14

Willett-Glo? 26-14;   Designs by Darlene 24-16

Spare Change 24-16;   Wreckin Balls 12-28

Just 1 More 10-30;   Living on a Spare 10-30

High Games; Cecile Willett 189; Lynn Chellis 184

Melissa Malone 172;  Heather Malone 156

Michelle Monroe 149;  Natasha Richard 148

Vicky Kinsey 146;  Gloria Nile 145

High Series: Cecile Willett 483;  Melissa Malone 480

Lynn Chellis  476;  Vicky Kinsey  430

Heather Malone 426;  Gloria Nile  378

Natasha Richard 372;  Lisa Dube 359

Week of October 9

Teams; Mines in the Gutter 34-14; Bowling Belles 34-14

Designs by Darlene 32-16;   Willett-Glo? 28-20

Spare Change 24-24;  Just 1 More 18-30

Wreckin Balls 12-36;   Living on a Spare 10-38

High Games: Lynn Chellis 179;  Kay Seefeldt 173

Katie Fairbanks 166;    Michelle Perkins 159

Michell Monroe 157;  Cecile Willett 144;   Lisa

Dube 139;  Kelly Couture 137;  Melissa Malone 137

High Series: Lynn Chellis 507;  Kay Seefeldt 423

Melissa Malone 404;   Katie Fairbanks 400

Michelle Perkins 392;  Kelly Couture 383

Lisa Dube  380;   Cecile Willett 379

Week of Oct. 16

Teams: Bowling Belles 42-14; Mines in the Gutter 39-17;

Designs by Darlene 35-21; Willett-Glo? 32-24;

Spare Change 24-32; Just 1 More 22-34

Wreckin Balls 20-36; Living on a Spare 10-46

High Games; Kay Seefeldt 193; Lynn Chellis 191

Cecile Willett 169; Lisa Dube 158;

Katie Fairbanks 157; Michelle Perkins 155

Heather Malone 149; Gloria Nile 146

High Series: Lynn Chellis 516; Kay Seefeldt 505

Cecile Willett 428; Lisa Dube 423

Michelle Perkins 399; Rocell Marcellino 392

Kelly Couture 386; Gloria Nile 383

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles