PHILLIPS — Students at Phillips Elementary School have come up with a new idea to help raise funds for the annual eighth-grade class trip to Quebec.

“This year we have chosen to do a ‘biggest deer contest’ and the winner will be awarded $100,” said class advisor Lance Harvell.

The entry fee is $2 for Phillips students. Others wishing to enter the contest can do so for $5.

Contest entries are currently being accepted. They will cease at the annual Hunter’s Breakfast, held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the school.

“The winner will be decided based on the weight from the scales of any local tagging station,” Harvell said.

Those who enter the contest can call or text the weight to Harvell at 491-8971. The winner will be announced after the close of muzzleloader season the week of Dec. 16.

“Donations are certainly welcome from those not wishing to participate in the contest,” he added. “Don’t miss out on a chance for one hundred bucks.”

For more information, or to enter the contest, contact Harvell.

