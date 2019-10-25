Poland Conservation Commission member Don Stover cuts the ribbon Friday to officially open the pedestrian bridge connecting Waterhouse Brook Park and Waterhouse Brook Trail. Stover presented the idea for the walkway seven years ago to give safe and easy access for hikers, fishermen, canoeists and kayakers. The $50,000 cost was paid by L.L. Bean, Northeast Bank, Norway Savings Bank, Poland Spring Water Co., The Davis Foundation and Poland taxpayers. From left are Trails Committee President Alan Audet, Commission Co-chairman Barry Morgan, Stover, Commission Co-chairman Fred Huntress and Commission member Mike Murphy. Eriks Petersons photo
A pedestrian bridge connecting Waterhouse Brook Park with the 1.7-mile Waterhouse Brook Trail in Poland was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. The trail head kiosk is at Poland Corner Road. The park, which is bisected by the brook, is jointly owned by the town and Pine Grove Cemetery Corp. The trail is a joint project of the Poland Conservation Commission, the Poland Trail Committee and the New England Forestry Foundation. Eriks Petersons photo