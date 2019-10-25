Levi Labbe, 9, watches a sawmill demonstration during his Timber Harvest field trip at Smithfield Plantation nature preserve in Litchfield on Friday. Labbe and five classes of fourth-grade students from Carrie Ricker Elementary School got to see how a timber harvest operates by talking with a sawyer, a logger and a Maine forester. Students visit Smithfield three times each school year, once for Vernal Pool Day, once for Forestry Day and once for the Timber Harvest field trip. Labbe’s classmate Levi Rioux, 9, is at right. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Fourth-grade teacher Charlena Beganny watches a sawmill demonstration with her students, Caroline Reedy, left, Brenna Ashton and Reese Marquis during their Timber Harvest field trip at Smithfield Plantation nature preserve in Litchfield on Friday. Five classes of fourth-grade students from Carrie Ricker Elementary School watched a timber harvesting operation and talked with a sawyer, a logger and a Maine forester. Students visit Smithfield three times each school year.
Five classes of fourth-graders from Carrie Ricker Elementary School visited Smithfield Plantation nature preserve in Litchfield on Friday to see a timber harvest. Smithfield trustees and volunteers organize the annual event.
Maine district forester Morten Moesswilde leads fourth-grade students from Carrie Ricker Elementary School in Litchfield to a timber harvest site at Smithfield Plantation nature preserve in Litchfield on Friday.