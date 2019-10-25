EUSTIS — Ann Yorks of Farmington bagged a moose “somewhere in the Eustis area” on Monday, Oct. 14, the first day of the week–long bull-only season in the region.

The great-grandmother and retired educator received a Zone 7 moose permit during the Inland Fisheries and WIldlife moose permit lottery in June. Only 125 permits were issued for that particular zone.

“We spent about a month scouting in advance for the season,” she said.

The bull moose weighed in at 775 pounds. Its antler spread measured 54 inches.

“That a fairly impressive moose,” she said.

Several friends and family members helped retrieve the harvested moose from the woods, she added.

