AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that retired Sheriff Ronald Gagnon died at his home Friday morning.
Gagnon retired as sheriff in 2007. He started as a guard in 1977 at the Androscoggin County Jail, and he was appointed sheriff in 1985 by Gov. Joseph Brennan.
There were no other details.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.