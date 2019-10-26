AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that retired Sheriff Ronald Gagnon died at his home Friday morning.

Retired Sheriff Roland Gagnon Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office photo

Gagnon retired as sheriff in 2007. He started as a guard in 1977 at the Androscoggin County Jail, and he was appointed sheriff in 1985 by Gov. Joseph Brennan.

There were no other details.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
roland gagnon
Related Stories
Latest Articles