BETHEL — The wedding of Jaymee-Leigh Grover of Bethel, the daughter of Jim and Dawn Grover of Bethel, to Louis Gallant of Bethel, the son of Diana and George Burnell of Livermore Falls, was held at Kimball Hill in Bethel. The Rev. Chuck Mason officiated.

The bride wore her mother’s wedding dress, made of white satin trimmed in lace with seed pearls and sequins. A full train flowed in back. She carried a cascading bouquet of blue delphinium, lavender and white roses mixed with hydrangeas, baby’s breath and greenery.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was Grace Sciortino. Angela Cress was bridesmaid with Hope Heath as junior bridesmaid. Destini Nixon served as the flower girl.

George Newcomb was the best man and groomsmen were Ricky Christian and Caleb Burnell. Jacob Grover was the ring bearer.

The bride is a graduate of Telstar Regional High School in Bethel and is employed at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry.

The groom is a graduate of Dirigo High School in Dixfield and is employed by Ron Savage in Bethel.

Following the wedding, a reception was held at the American Legion in Greenwood.

The couple is residing in Bethel following a honeymoon trip to Pennsylvania. They wish to give special thanks to Kim Caouette for all she did to help make the wedding perfect.

