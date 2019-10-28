SOUTH PARIS — The Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and Maine Health Care Association named Sharon Thomas the winner of the 2019 Excellence in Long-Term Care Award.
Thomas is the laundry and housekeeping supervisor at Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in South Paris and leads her team.
In other news from the facility, Jenefer Timm recently celebrated her five-year work anniversary, Pam Poland celebrated 10 years and Sue Dole hit 20 years last spring.
