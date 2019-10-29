NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will hold the Turkey Trot 4 Hope 4-mile or 1-mile Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at the Guy E. Rowe School, Main Street.

Participants can create an online fundraising team. Those who raise more than $150 will be refunded their registration fee. Volunteers may also sign up online to assist with registration, on the course and at the finish line. Register at runsignup.com/Race/ME/Norway/TurkeyTrot4Hope by Oct. 31 for best price and free T-shirt or official Turkey Trot Beanie hat for students. SAD 17 elementary students register for free. For more information call 207-890-0329.

Other events in November include:

Men’s Rally Group, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Call 207-890-0329 for more information.

Drum Circle, two sessions on Saturday, Nov. 2. Beginners from 10 a.m. to noon; advanced, 1-3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. All drums are welcome or are available to borrow. Potluck lunch at noon for those who wish. Sponsored by Teresia Reiki. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Winter Wellness, Naturally, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Trisha Grinnell, wellness advocate, will teach the benefits of essentials oils in helping to support human immune systems and promoting a restful sleep.

Women’s Cancer Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Jeanne at 207-744-6173 for more information

Stampin’ Up, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Materials and instruction provided to make a variety of cards.

Chair Yoga, 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays each week at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Arrive early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13 and 20, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St., Norway. This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class, 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21, at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St., Norway. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Wellness Share, Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. South Paris Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and self care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. The activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the Cancer Resource Center. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology, Friday, Nov. 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Cancer Resource Center. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cancer Resource Center. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to: www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

