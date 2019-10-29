RUMFORD — Master guitarist and legendary Celtic/folk singer/songwriter Archie Fisher will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. Fisher is known as is one of Scotland’s foremost folksinger/ songwriters. He is known throughout the country as the host of BBC Radio Scotland’s award-winning ‘Travelling Folk’ programme, which he presented for over 25 years.

Recognized for his contributions to Scottish folk music, in 2007, he was inducted into the Scots Traditional Music Hall of Fame and in 2006 was awarded an MBE for services to traditional music. The most recent recognition of his art came in 2008 when he was granted the Tradition Bearers Award from the Goderich Celtic Roots Festival in Canada.

Fisher was born in Glasgow into a large singing family, which yielded three professional singers, Archie and his sisters Ray and Cilla Fisher. Constant music, combined with his father’s appreciation of many musical styles (opera, music hall, traditional ballads) had a strong impact on Fisher’s musical development, while his mother, a native Gaelic speaker from the Outer Hebrides, was a strong influence on the lyrical quality of his singing and songwriting. His current “Windward Away” release on Greentrax 329 has already achieved widespread acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic. He currently tours in Canada, America and the UK.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for cash only pub menu and cash bar. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Advance tickets can be found at www.49franklin.com and downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and Bartash’s. The Mystic Theater is at 49 Franklin St. For more information, call 207-369-0129.

