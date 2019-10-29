RUMFORD — Regional School Unit 10 directors voted to suspend the Nordic ski program at Mountain Valley High School for the year because not enough students are interested, the coach is not able to attend Saturday competitions, and no one has applied for the coach’s position.

High school assistant principal and athletic director Tom Danylik said that without a Nordic ski program at the middle school the past three years, the high school has only five students interested in competing this season.

“Nordic skiing, cross country skiing is something that has a very rich tradition in history here with the Chisholm Ski Club, with the Broomhall family,” he said. “I’m very aware of that. But unfortunately, our numbers are dwindling drastically in this sport.”

Another factor is it reportedly cost $3,194 per Nordic skier last year, Danylik said.

