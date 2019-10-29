HALLOWELL — In Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web,” Clarissa, the wife of a diplomat, is adept at spinning tales of adventure, but when a murder takes place in her drawing room she finds live drama much harder to cope with. Desperate to dispose of the body before her husband arrives with an important politician, she enlists the help of her guests.

Hilarity ensues when they are interrupted by the arrival of wry detective Inspector Lord. A conscious parody of the detective thriller, Christie delivers a unique blend of suspense and humour. There is tension and laughter in equal parts in an intricate plot of murder, police, drug addicts, invisible ink, hidden doorways and secret drawers.

The cast includes Sir Rowland Delahaye, Frank Omar; Hugo Birch, Mike Clements; Jeremy Warrender, Joseph Maranda; Clarissa Hailsham-Brown, Wendi Richards; Pippa Hailsham-Brown, Eleanor Maranda; Mildred Peake, Kathleen Leopold; Elgin, Gregor Smith; Oliver Costello, Henry Quintal; Henry Hailsham-Brown, Joe Blackwell; Inspector Lord, Ray Fletcher; and Constable Jones, Matt Perry.

The show will be presented at Hallowell City Hall at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays on Nov. 15 to 17 and 22 to 24. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Reservations are available by calling 207-626-3698 and at Gaslighttheater.org/reservations.

The Gaslight Theater also announces it’s lineup for the 2020 Bicentennial season – Proudly Dirigo! A season of Maine Related Plays! featuring plays that are by Maine playwrights or take place in Maine.

They are “Last Gas” by John Cariani on March 13 to 15 and 20 to 22 including the birthday show as Maine became a state on March 15, 1820; the world premiere of “Almost Cowgirls,” an original musical by Valerie Bennett as the Pride Month show on June 18 to 21 and 26 to 28; “Whales of August” by David Berry on Aug. 14 to 16 and 21 to 23; and “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani on Nov. 13 to 15 and 20 to 22. Why two plays by John Cariani when there are many other Maine authors? The selection committee liked them both! Join us as we celebrate Maine — its poignancy and humor.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: