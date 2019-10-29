Dan Dzengelewski of Lewiston, center, holds the Frank Loughran Award presented by Work Opportunities Unlimited. Beside him are David Dwyer, left, senior vice president at Work Opportunities Unlimited, and Director Michael Murtha.

AUBURN — Work Opportunities Unlimited recently awarded Dan Dzengelewski of Lewiston its Frank Loughran Award.

The award recognizes excellence in supported employment and is given each year to an individual who has exhibited creativity in job development and placing people with disabilities in community-based employment.

Founded upon the principle that all people can work, Work Opportunities Unlimited is a community-based, employment service provider specializing in placing people with disabilities in competitive, integrated work environments.

As a career resource specialist, Dzengelewski works to break down barriers to meaningful employment for people with disabilities, by helping them prepare for the workplace and supporting them while on the job.

