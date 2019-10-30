LIVERMORE FALLS — Opening day for Maine deer hunters will be Saturday, Nov 2 for firearms.

Brettun’s Variety is home for the Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club. When weighing in your deer, there’s gas, food and cold beverages to purchase. There are only three days left to join, get your 2019 membership ticket. Time is running out.

Regular member dues are $20, retirees $10 and youth ages 10-15, $5 New member dues are $10. Club members who get a deer have to weigh them on the scales at Brettun’s Variety.

The club jump-started the season with youth day Saturday, Oct. 26 but nobody bagged a deer.

Congratulations goes out to Rhys Howard for bagging 2 fall turkeys. The first was a juvenile weighing five pounds. The second was a 7.2 pound hen.

Congrats to Jean Castonguay for getting a 10-point moose weighing 587 lbs. He also brought down a 135 lb. male bear.

Just want to take this time to remind everyone to keep sending their thoughts and prayers to Larry Lord and his family. We think of him every day in his recovery. He has a very long road ahead of him.

Anyone with questions should contact Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680. Let’s be safe and have a great season.

