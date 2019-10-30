Veteran’s Day

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion special Veteran’s Day program for fourth grade classes at the Post 10 hall on Reynolds Avenue on November 6 at 9:30 a.m.

WILTON — There will be a Veteran’s Day service Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main Street, Wilton, featuring soloist Sammie Angel and other performers. All are invited. Free will offering.

NEW SHARON — A book sale on Saturday, November 2 at the Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fiction, non-fiction, westerns, large print, children’s books, audio books, dvds. Sale by donation. For more information please call the library at 779-1128

NORTH JAY — Sat. Nov. 2 and 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.—- North Jay Grange Sales – Food, clothing, crafts, household items, xmas items, lunch items-eat in or take out. For more information-645-4200, or 645-2910.

LIVERMORE —Livermore Community Center Association will be holding a Food Sale on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If anyone would like to donate goodies, for the sale, please contact Pat at 897-2883. This is our biggest fall fundraiser, so anyone who can help, please pitch in! The group will also be selling raffle tickets for the Winter Raffle Package, which includes a roof rake, snow scoop, snow shovel, ice melt, gloves and two sleds. (Remember last winter? The sleds are for bribing the younger ones to help shovel, so they can go sledding!) Each ticket is $1 and six tickets, $5. Keeping the building open and available for the public during winter months takes a lot of work and the association depends on donations.

FARMINGTON — An Early Bird Breakfast is once again planned for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. The breakfast, served from 7:30 to 9 a.m., coincides with the annual Early Bird Sale offered by several businesses in downtown Farmington. After seeking the first holiday specials in stores where some open at 6 a.m. on this day, shoppers and others are welcome to come to the church, located on the corner of Main and Academy Street, for a time of “good company and great food,” said organizer Liz Smith. This is the first year the church’s addition and new lift is available for access to Fellowship Hall. People can come check out the new lift, she said. For eight years, members and friends of the church gather on the first Saturday of November to provide a full breakfast including casseroles, eggs and bacon, home fries, muffins, donuts, fruit and fruit juices, coffee and tea, she said. The meal is offered for $6 and for those age five and under, $3.This is one meal, along with others throughout the year, and pie sales, which are offered to raise funds to help offset the cost of heating the church.

CHESTERVILLE — Annual Chesterville Heritage Society Hunters Breakfast! Saturday November 9, at the Chesterville town hall. Breakfast served from 5:30 to 9 a.m., all you can eat for only $7. Eggs, pancakes, beans, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, coffee and more!

WILTON — A public supper is planned for Nov. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, located at 386 Main St., Wilton, featuring ham will all the fixings. Free will offering.

FAYETTE – The next Keep Me Warm Supper is on November 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fayette Central School. Beans, casseroles, salads, desserts and drinks. Raffles and Music. If you can make a dish call Elaine 685-3886 or Carlene 685-4138. $8.00 for adults $4.00 for children. To benefit fuel assistance in Fayette.

JAY — ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHRISTMAS FAIR will be held November 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Parish Hall at 1 Church St in Jay. Chicken pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. At the fair you’ll also find a raffle corner with approximately 75 items, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and candy booth, craft items and more. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us.

LIVERMORE — The holiday craft fair at the Spruce Mountain High School gym will be held on Saturday. November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 50 crafters and vendors showcased offer products such as wreaths, jellies, jewelry, sewn and quilted items, painted primitives, beauty products, Scentsy, Thirty One Bags, knit and crochet items, goat soap, 3-D printed items, dog treats and much more. There will be a 50/50 raffle and hot lunch items will be available for purchase. This event is hosted by the SMHS Junior class. For more information: (207)897-4336. Hope to see you there!

FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have their annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]

WEST FARMINGTON — Saturday, November 9, regular contradance from 8-10 p.m., at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge Street, West Farmington. Live music, all dances taught. Beginners welcome, no partner necessary. $6, $5 students. For more information Cynthia, 491-9928

FARMINGTON — A Free Traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28. Served at the Mt. Blue High School food court from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. everyone is welcome. A reservation must be made for meals to be delivered and take outs. We would appreciate a call from those eating the dinner at the food court also. Please call Gerry at 649-5449 or Nancy at 491-4287. Please call by Monday November 25.

FARMINGTON —Farmington Baptist Church, located at 194 Whittier Road in Farmington, is celebrating Friend Day on November 17. We consider each and every one of you our friend and would love to have you come visit us! Our Church Service starts at 10:30 a.m., with a special message from our Pastor especially for our friends. A ‘Thank you for joining us’ meal, Thanksgiving style, is immediately following the service. For more information, please feel free to call 779-0731.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton has opened its yearly Salvation Army coat closet, an ongoing service for the cold months, for the rest of the fall and winter. Each year, the church receives gently used dry cleaned jackets, coats, and snowsuits from the Salvation Army. The church also welcomes laundered, gently used winter coats, boots, hats, and mitten donations from the community for distribution. Those in need of warm jackets and coats may stop in anytime the church office is open. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. The parking lot and office entrance are behind the church on School St. It is recommended that you call the church in advance to be sure someone is here to greet you–normally Tuesday – Friday mornings. For more information about St. Luke’s go to: www.stlukeswilton.org or call Lisa Lindsay at the church office For more information: 645-2639.

JAY — Spruce Mountain High School Outdoor club is hosting a cribbage tournament on Thursday, November 21 from 6-9 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. The cost to compete is $5/person plus $1 for High hand. This is a doubles tournament (if you do not have a partner we will try to provide one). Prizes awarded for first place and high hand. To pre register email Kerry Brenner: [email protected] or call 897-4336 ext. 418. All proceeds to benefit the Spruce Mountain Outdoor Club.

WILTON — You are invited to attend an early music concert featuring a beautiful array of Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music (ca 1100 – 1750) on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Come before 7 p.m. for prehistoric music! Musicians Jeffrey Fuson, Robert Hayes, Jane Parker, Delphine Sherin, John Sytsma, Willem Sytsma, Dan Woodward and Director Kathryn Sytsma will play their recorders, viols, guitars, psaltery, and organ. Open to all, they will take a “free-will” offering benefiting St. Luke’s. The church is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. If you have any questions, please contact the church office at 645-2639.

WILTON — Come to the Wilton Free Public Library on Saturday evening, Nov. 9, for a fun and family-friendly night of laughs. Doors will open for a Silent Auction at 6:30 p.m. The Teachers Lounge Mafia improv group will perform a hilarious, all-ages show at 7 p.m. The silent auction includes items donated from local businesses. This is a great time to do some holiday shopping with all proceeds going to the library! Tickets will be sold at the door at $5/per person.

