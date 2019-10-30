BRUNSWICK — The Cook’s Corner Mall in Brunswick was evacuated for two hours Wednesday while first responders investigated a reported gas leak.
Police cordoned off the parking lot and blocked entrances shortly after 11 a.m. Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Emerson said a natural gas line was damaged during construction behind the Staples building.
The damaged line was outside the mall, but Emerson said firefighters were worried the gas could get inside the building. Maine Natural Gas was called to repair the pipe and teams of technicians and firefighters checked the building’s interior to make sure there was no gas building up.
Emerson said no one was hurt. The mall opened up again around 1 p.m.
