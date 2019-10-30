WILTON — Starting Friday, Nov. 1, the Wilton Fish and Game Association will host a weekly informal pistol shoot and shooting clinic. “The idea is to promote safe and fun shooting to help new shooters become better and seasoned shooters to stay proficient,” said Alan Paradis, who is the club’s Range Officer and is organizing the events.

The weekly shoot will be held Friday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wilton Fish and Game range on Route 2 in Wilton. The public is invited, but all participants must arrive by 7 p.m. to attend a safety briefing and discuss course of fire prior to shooting. There is a $5 donation requested to cover the cost of targets, which will be provided.

Participants need to bring a pistol with 50 rounds of ammunition (no magnum or +p ammunition) as well as eye and hearing protection. Most nights an NRA-certified pistol instructor will be available to assist new shooters. NRA-certified range safety officers will be on site for all events.

For more information, call Alan Paradis at 207-364-6509

