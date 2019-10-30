FARMINGTON — Despite the dreary weather Friday afternoon, Oct. 25, Main Street and Broadway businesses received a little extra attention from young artists who painted Halloween and Autumn-themed masterpieces on shop windows.

The event was sponsored by Farmington Rotary Club, Mt. Blue High School Interact and University of Maine Farmington Rotaract.

On Friday evening, judges viewed the finished pieces and awarded prizes to the top paintings based on theme, originality, and neatness of the painting and area.

