Thursday will be a soggy day for trick-or-treaters, and then strong wind gusts could lead to more power outages on Friday.

The prime trick-or-treat hours are looking wet but mild in the low 60s. It will be breezy as well with a stiff southerly wind.

A strong cold front will move through Friday morning. That will be the focus for a final round of wet weather.

More importantly though, winds will abruptly shift west and increase gusting over 40 mph with the strongest winds in the morning. Power outages are possible.

But the weekend is looking bright but cool. No weather-related problems are expected this first weekend of November.

Here are some of the Halloween events planned for Halloween in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties:

• The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council will host a Truck or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St. in Lewiston. There will be special guests, a fire truck with crew, lots of candy — plus you can meet costumed characters like Lucy the Lion and many more.

• Norway Center for Health & Rehab will host its 26th annual Halloween Trick or Treat, Haunted House and Ghost Walk from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 29 Marion Ave. The event is for ages 11 and younger. For more information, call 207-743-7075.

• Jay Fire Rescue plans Jay’s first Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Jay Town Office parking area, 340 Main St. It will feature touch-a-truck, the Jay Police Department and sweet treats. Costumes are welcome and area businesses are invited to participate.

• From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn is hosting their annual Halloween Candy Buy Back AND free skate (with free rentals!). For every pound of candy you bring, you get $1 and your school gets $1, too! All candy will be donated to our troops through Operation Gratitude.

Rain will start late tonight and last into mid-day Friday with 1 to 2 inches expected. pic.twitter.com/fauhCpIJjU — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 30, 2019

