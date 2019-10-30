One of the few Democrats in the U.S. House who hasn’t taken sides on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District — said Wednesday he will vote in favor of the proposed rules to govern the process.

The vote to establish rules on tap for a House vote Thursday would mark the first time that lawmakers have explicitly endorsed the inquiry into President Donald Trump’s alleged effort to squeeze Ukraine to investigate the son of one of his Democratic rivals, an issue that’s already gathered a considerable amount of testimony from administration insiders who have undermined the White House position that the president merely sought to combat corruption.

Golden, who represents one of the most pro-Trump districts held by a Democrat, said his concern all along has been about process.

The resolution laying out the rules for the inquiry lay out how it should all be done, from guaranteeing public hearings to allowing Trump’s lawyers to ask questions, he said. It is “all about process,” the first-term legislator said, and what it calls for is fair to everyone, including the public.

A statement by four House Democratic leaders this week said that the evidence “we have already collected paints the picture of a president who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election.”

As a result, they said, “the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the president’s misconduct.”

Golden, who lives in Lewiston, said Republicans have complained about the closed-door depositions and other aspects of the inquiry. He said he listened to their concerns and is glad the proposed rules address the issues raised by critics.

Golden said that the rules offer more to Trump than the House gave to either of two former presidents who faced impeachment in modern times, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Nixon resigned in 1974 shortly before a near-certain vote for impeachment while Clinton was impeached in 1998. The Senate, though, did not vote to convict him.

Golden said he has not made any decision about whether Trump ought to be impeached.

“I have not pre-determined any kind of vote for articles of impeachment,” he said, adding that it’s possible there won’t be any.

“I am not anywhere near making a commitment,” Golden said, but he’s eager to hear the testimony and learn more about what lawmakers involved in the inquiry find out.

“We’ll see what these individuals have to say,” he said, when they’re questioned in public by both Democrats and Republicans.

In addition, Golden said, there is still “a greater discussion to be had about what to do about” whatever the inquiry determines Trump did. It’s not clear whether the actions should lead to impeachment, he said.

For now, though, setting the rules is “an important in regard to having a good process.”

Golden has grown more critical of Trump recently.

In a speech to Piscataquis County Democrats this month, he said that demeaning comments by the president about former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, left him “boiling a little bit inside” because he president should not “trash” a top military leader who has served the country well.

He said Trump’s slur “reveals the lie that comes out of many peoples’ mouths when they say they respect those who serve.”

Maine’s other member of the House, 1st District Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, has long favored a formal impeachment inquiry. Last month, she said the “integrity of our republic rests on the action Congress takes now in the face of this unprecedented behavior by the president of the United States.”

Golden is up for reelection next year. Three Republicans are vying for the chance to challenge him: Adrienne Bennett, a former press secretary to Gov. Paul LePage; Eric Brakey, a former state senator from Auburn; and Dale Crafts, a former state lawmaker from Lisbon. They’ll face off in a June primary.

Bennett said the inquiry, begun a month ago, “has been a kangaroo court from the beginning. The Democrats are now trying to legitimize a political fishing expedition that’s been tainted from the start. Mainers deserve a member of Congress who will stand up to leadership and reject this witch hunt.”

She said she is “not surprised by how he intends to vote. I’m sure he received the order to fall in line and once again is happy to do so.”

Golden won his seat last year in one of the closest House races in the country, defeating two-term Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin opted not to seek a rematch because he wanted to spend time helping his elderly, ailing parents.

This story will be updated.

