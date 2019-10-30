100 Years Ago: 1919

The fund for the new building of the Woman’s Literary Union is rapidly growing and this will be good news to all who are interested in seeing a beautiful center. The latest Idea of raising money has been a rummage sale, and this was held Saturday. The committee is made up of Miss Margaret L.Wilson as chairman with the following assistants: Mrs. H, H.Egerly, Mrs. W.H. Newell. Mrs. Fred Miller. Mrs.H.Durgin and Mrs. Moses Shapiro. Miss Wilson sorted two auto loads, comprising about everything from a hairpin to a spring bed

When this proposed building is completed it will be one of the greatest ornaments In these cities. Mrs. M. Penley, president of the union, has had charge of the sale, and it has been highly successful.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The plans for the observance. of the 75th anniversary of the Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 108 are being finalized by the members working on the arrangements for the event which takes place next week. The council, which was instituted on Nov.11, 1894, was the second council to be organized in the state. Lewiston’s Mayor John Beliveau has proclaimed next week as “Knights of Columbus Week” in honor of the event.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Edmund A. Mac-Donald, a retired journalist, and newspaper columnist made a stirring plea to the public Friday that they must never forget those who gave their lives to keep America free. I wish to particularly thank Maine Rep. Phylis Erwin who has, for 15 years, given of her time and talent to numerous causes on behalf of Maine’s veterans. MacDonald said. “It is rewarding for me to return to my hometown, especially today of all days to speak to my comrades of foreign wars, but especially to the young people among you. MacDonald said he remembered standing on Congress Street in Rumford in his Boy Scout uniform waiting for the parade to start. “It was a cold February morning In 1941 and the parade was for Company B of the 103rd Infantry Regiment of the Maine National Guard, which was starting on what was expected to be a one-year training exercise at Camp Blanding, Fla.,” MacDonald said, He said the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 turned that one year hitch into four years. “As we watched the train pull out of the old train station at the end of Congress Street, little did we realize that many of us from this area would soon be boarding another 7 a.m. train to answer our nation’s call to service,” he said.

