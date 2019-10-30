100 Years Ago: 1919

An Interesting two-page news-sheet of the vintage of 1799, old and brown and frayed as to edges and brought into the Journal office Friday noon by Arthur Lovejoy of the Miller farm, in Greene. It was one of the old copies of the Kennebec Intelligence whose motto was “To Publish Truth Shall Be Our Honest Aim.” It was published in old-style type by Peter Edes, near the Court House, Augusta, A front-page ad stated that “Sugar Cheap by the Barrel or otherwise, also coffee, molasses, Jamaica Rum, etc., might be obtained of a certain grocer named Crosby. Down In the right-hand corner, a worthy Augusta man announces that his will no longer the responsible for the bills contracted by his wife which leads us to believe that extravagance is not restricted to modern days.

50 Years Ago: 1969

When the members of the Auburn-Lewiston Art and Literature Club meet on Monday afternoon, Chief Vincent Giberti of the Auburn Fire Department will present a history of his department. Mrs. Russell Costello of Lewiston will be the hostess of the afternoon.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Calling to mind the significance of the American Flag’s colors, members of the John D. Long American Legion Post 58 held a Veterans Day observance and flag pole dedication ceremony Saturday morning on the lawn of the Zadoc Long Free Library. Chaplain Garland Bell said the flags red brilliance marks the “blood and tears that flowed so freely to protect our nation,” the white shade proclaims peace and the blue is a symbol of the ”sky above us.* He asked citizens to respect and honor the flag “with love and pride.” The flag was donated to the town by the 1993 Bicenntiual Committee.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

