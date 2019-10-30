AUGUSTA — Maine’s attorney general is joining with dozens of colleagues to call for websites to crack down on illegal sales of alcohol over the internet.
Attorney General Aaron Frey says it’s illegal to sell liquor online in Maine, and he and other attorneys general want Facebook, Craigslist and eBay to make sure it doesn’t happen. He says such sales can also be dangerous because the products could be fraudulent or tainted, and they could potentially end up in the hands of minors.
Frey is part of a bipartisan group that includes 46 attorneys general from states and territories. The group wrote that the companies have the “technical prowess and power to accomplish basic protections against illegal sales.”
