ELLSWORTH – Miss Grace J. Thurston, 80, of Ellsworth, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Northern Lights Maine Coast Hospital, Ellsworth.
Born in Rumford on October 16, 1939, she was a daughter of Gerald and Ruth (Jordan) Thurston.
Survivors include sisters, Mrs. Bernice Adley and her husband Ralph of Brooksville, Fla., and Mrs. Joyce Roy of Peru, a brother, David John Thurston of Rumford; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com
Funeral services will be private and held at family’s convenience. Interment will be at the East Rumford Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276
